The Bold Type Season 2 First Look Is Here and It's "Real Messy"

Real awkward. Real messy.

Rejoice, The Bold Type season two is almost here, and E! News has your exclusive first look at the drama in store for our favorite BFF trio when the Freeform hit returns with a two-hour premiere on Tuesday, June 12. Yeah, that's right: we're getting a two-hour premiere.

And judging from the first promo, those two hours are going to be jampacked with action...including Jane (Katie Stevens) possibly being fired from her new job after leaving Scarlet magazine in the finale (Sometimes the "scariest choice" can backfire it seems!) and someone using their corporate card to buy illegal drugs. Oh, Sutton (Meghann Fahy).