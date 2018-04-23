The Bold Type Season 2 First Look Is Here and It's "Real Messy"

Rejoice, The Bold Type season two is almost here, and E! News has your exclusive first look at the drama in store for our favorite BFF trio when the Freeform hit returns with a two-hour premiere on Tuesday, June 12. Yeah, that's right: we're getting a two-hour premiere.
And judging from the first promo, those two hours are going to be jampacked with action...including Jane (Katie Stevens) possibly being fired from her new job after leaving Scarlet magazine in the finale (Sometimes the "scariest choice" can backfire it seems!) and someone using their corporate card to buy illegal drugs. Oh, Sutton (Meghann Fahy).
Plus, it seems Kat is taking her relationship with Adena El-Amin (Nikohl Boosheri, upped to series regular for the new season) to the next level: She's introducing her girlfriend to her parents!
Aside from all the juicy teases in the trailer, fans can expect to see more of Sutton's boss Oliver (Stephen Conrad Moore, also upped to series regular), and Dan Jeonnette as Pinstripe, Jane's season one love interest.
In addition to the first look at season two in the promo above, E! News is also exclusively debuting four new posters for season two. Bold, indeed.
Freeform
Freeform
Freeform
In October, Freeform renewed the critically beloved drama for two more seasons, along with the news that series creator Sarah Watson would be returning, and Sweet/Vicious' Amanda Lasher set to take over as showrunner.
"At Freeform, we are committed to delivering shows that celebrate the power and possibility of the female voice," Karey Burke, executive VP of programming and development at Freeform, said in a statement. "Season one of The Bold Type brought culturally significant stories to the masses that not only entertain, but also empower our viewers to conquer the world—we are excited to continue to champion these incredible women."
The Bold Type returns with a two-hour premiere on Tuesday, June 12 at 8 p.m. on Freeform.