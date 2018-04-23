Prince Harry Steps Out With Meghan Markle After the Birth of His Nephew

New uncle spotted!

While his royal brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, were busy welcoming their third child into the world, Prince Harry stepped out with his bride-to-be Meghan Markle for a public engagement across London.

On Monday, the soon-to-be newlyweds arrived to St Martin-in-the-Fields church for a memorial service to mark the 25th anniversary of Stephen Lawrence's death. Lawrence was murdered in a racially-motivated attack in 1993.

The couple arrived hand in hand and stopped outside the building to speak with Lawrence's mother, Doreen Lawrence, and her son Stuart. The royal is also slated to read a message of support on behalf of his father, Prince Charles.

The couple dressed conservatively for the occasion, Markle donning a belted sleeveless sheath by Hugo Boss while her British beau opted for a navy suit.