Royal Baby Name: What Will Prince William and Kate Middleton Call Their Third Child? Vote for Your Top Pick!

The day has finally arrived: the third royal baby is here!

On Monday (Apr. 23), Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child into the world continuing the British royal family's lineage. According to Kensington Palace, the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy in the morning (at 11 a.m. local time) at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

While fans are happy to know that the baby and mother are doing well, they are currently waiting with baited breath for the royal baby's name announcement. The official birth announcement has gone up at Buckingham Palace, but baby No. 3's name is still unknown. However, fans around the world have a few ideas on what the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could be naming their newest addition.

Seeing as both Prince George and Princess Charlotte—the Duke and Duchess' first two children—have traditional names that are nods to their royal family members, this bundle of joy will most likely follow in the footsteps of his brother and sister with a traditional, family-focused name.