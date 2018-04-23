Royal Baby Name: What Will Prince William and Kate Middleton Call Their Third Child? Vote for Your Top Pick!

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 8:21 AM

The day has finally arrived: the third royal baby is here!

On Monday (Apr. 23), Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child into the world continuing the British royal family's lineage. According to Kensington Palace, the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy in the morning (at 11 a.m. local time) at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

While fans are happy to know that the baby and mother are doing well, they are currently waiting with baited breath for the royal baby's name announcement. The official birth announcement has gone up at Buckingham Palace, but baby No. 3's name is still unknown. However, fans around the world have a few ideas on what the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could be naming their newest addition.

Seeing as both Prince George and Princess Charlotte—the Duke and Duchess' first two children—have traditional names that are nods to their royal family members, this bundle of joy will most likely follow in the footsteps of his brother and sister with a traditional, family-focused name.

Photos

Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Royal Christmas Card 2017

Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace/Getty Images

Based on BBC's latest report, bookmakers have Arthur as the favorite name for this little guy followed by Albert, Philip, Frederick and James. Since Arthur and Albert have links to royals that have come before him, they are strong possibilities for the fifth heir to the throne. Arthur goes back to the "mythical first king of Britain," royal commentator Kate Williams told CNN, while Albert could be in honor of Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert, or Queen Elizabeth II's father, and William's great grandfather, King George VI who was born Albert.

Philip would be a nod to Prince Philip, who is the baby's great grandfather, and Queen Elizabeth II's husband, so it is also a serious contender. On the other hand, since both George (his full name is George Louis Alexander) and Charlotte (whose name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana) were named in honor of Prince William's side of the family, this baby could be named in honor of Kate's side of the family, making Michael, her father's name, and James, her brother's name, possible choices as well.

Now it's your call: what name do you think the royals will choose for their newest son? Vote now in our poll below!

Royal Baby No. 3's Name Will Be...
What do you think Will & Kate will name their third child?
21.2%
9.6%
26.8%
6.0%
24.7%
7.0%
4.7%

