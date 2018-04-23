Prince William and Kate Middleton Welcome Baby No. 3: See the Royal Couple as Kids

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 7:41 AM

Baby Prince William, Baby Kate Middleton

Tim Graham/Getty Images, The Middleton Family

Prince William and Kate Middleton have welcomed their third child together!

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy Monday. The couple's third child, whose name has yet to be announced, joins siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the royal family.

Now that the baby has arrived, we're celebrating by looking back at William and Kate's childhood pictures! The cute pictures show the adorable duo in their younger years, spending time with family and smiling for the camera.

Take a look at the super sweet baby pics of William and Kate below!

Photos

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Own Baby Pics

Prince William, Baby, 1983

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Ready for His Closeup

Born June 21, 1982, Prince William is photographed at Kensington Palace as a bright-eyed 7-month-old.

Princess Diana, Prince William, 1983

Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Practice Makes Perfect

Little 10-month-old Wills practices his standing with Princess Diana on the grounds of Government House in Auckland, New Zealand.

Kate Middleton

The Middleton Family

Mountain Climber

Kate, age 3 in this photo, enjoys a family holiday in England's Lake District. The future royal already shows her courageous spirit as she climbs a rock in her brightly colored jumper and pigtails.

Prince William, Diana Princess of Wales, Prince Charles

David Levenson/Getty Images

All Bundled Up

Prince Charles and Princess Diana lovingly look on as 18-month-old William explores the gardens at Kensington Palace.

Prince William, Toddler

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Little Boy Blue

Of course Prince William had photo calls growing up! This one happens to be for his second birthday where looked extra adorable playing with a ball in the gardens of Kensington Palace. 

Kate Middleton

The Middleton Family

World Traveler

The 4-year-old duchess poses with her father Michael and sister Pippa in Jerash, Jordan. The Middletons lived nearby in Amman for several years where Michael worked as a manager for British Airways.

Prince William, Child

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Here to Serve

4-year-old William dons full Parachute Regiment regalia at Prince Charles' country home Highgrove House in 1986.

Kate Middleton

The Middleton Family

Little Lady

Sun-kissed and 5-years-old, the young duchess smiles sweetly (or mischievously?) for the camera back home in the U.K.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Children

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Prim & Proper

William, age 7, and Harry, age 5, look like such little gentlemen at Kensington Palace in 1989.

Prince William, Skiing

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Snow Day

Every royal has to learn to ski, a tradition they still keep up today. Here, 9-year-old Prince William braves the slopes in Lech, Austria, in 1991.

