Crazy Rich Asians' New Trailer Makes Meeting Your Boyfriend's Family Look Easy

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 7:36 AM

Crazy Rich Asians

Sanja Bucko

The full trailer for Crazy Rich Asians is here!

While fans got a short teaser last week, the new two-minute and 25-second sneak peek aired on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In the trailer, Nick Young invites his girlfriend Rachel Chu to join him for his cousin's wedding in Singapore. However, Rachel soon learns that her boyfriend has been hiding a few secrets from her—mainly that his family is extremely wealthy and that he's one of Singapore's hottest bachelors. Once the two arrive, Rachel meets her boyfriend's family; however, she doesn't exactly hit it off with everyone, including her beau's mother. As the story unfolds, Nick appears torn between choosing his family and old social circles or Rachel. But will he be able to convince everyone that Rachel is the one? 

Watch the video to see the trailer.

Chris Pratt Barely Escapes a Dinosaur's Jaws in New Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Trailer

Constance Wu, from Fresh Off the Boat, plays the main character Rachel and Henry Golding, who is making his movie debut, plays Nick Young. 

"He was such a natural. He's just oozing charm, you know?" Wu told Ellen DeGeneres. "You just fall in love with him the second you see him on screen."

The all-Asian cast also includes Michelle YeohGemma ChanAwkwafina, and Ken Jeong.

The romantic comedy is based on the book by Kevin Kwan, which shares the same title.

Crazy Rich Asians hits theaters this August.

