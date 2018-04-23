Non-Royal Couples Introduce Their Babies Outside of Kate Middleton's Hospital Wing

Before Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince William's baby boy made his debut, there were a few other newborns sharing the royal spotlight.

Eyes from all over the world have been monitoring the exterior of St. Mary's Hospital in London ever since Kensington Palace announced that the expectant duchess had gone into labor early Monday.

The royal couple's second son arrived around 11 a.m. local time, per another announcement by the palace, and royal enthusiasts have been waiting with bated breath ever since for the new mom and dad of three to step outside—as has become customary—with their newest little one in tow.

While cameras have been zoomed in on the hospital wing's doors all morning, awaiting the first images of the fifth in line to the throne, other new parents and their babies unexpectedly made their own debuts in front of the world's press on their way home from the hospital.