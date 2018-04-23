Wanted Is Coming to Netflix in May 2018

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Wanted 2008 Poster, Angelina Jolie, James McAvoy

Spyglass Entertainment / Universal Pictures

Here's a film you'll want to press play on Netflix next month. 

E! News can exclusively reveal the 2008 action thriller Wanted starring Angelina Jolie is coming to Netflix on May 16. The Oscar-winning actress famously starred alongside James McAvoyand Morgan Freeman as a mentor to a burgeoning assassin with superhuman killing powers. 

McAvoy portrayed Wesley Gibson, a young man frustrated with his lackluster job and existence. However, his life turns upside down after a mystery woman known as Fox, played by Jolie, reveals that his father was a renowned assassin. Gibson trains as a member of a fraternity of assassins under Fox and Freeman's character, Sloan, to track down his dad's killer and avenge his death. 

Photos

Angelina Jolie's Best Roles

The movie was released to positive reviews and went on to garner two Oscar nominations for sound mixing and sound editing. 

Wanted is just one of the many titles coming to Netflix next month. So what else will be available to stream in May? Find out Tuesday morning when the streaming service releases its full list.

(E! and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Angelina Jolie , Netflix , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Billie Lourd, Dodgers

These Celebrity Sightings at the 2018 World Series Are a Total Home Run

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Jenna Dewan Files for Divorce From Channing Tatum

Rita Ora Wins Halloween Dressed as Post Malone

Charmed

Charmed Celebrates Halloween, But Why Is Most of the Cast Not So Into the Holiday?

Charlize Theron, Megyn Kelly

See Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly in First Look at Roger Ailes Movie

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley's Fighting Turns Vicious Again

Brandon Jenner, Leah Jenner

Leah Jenner Officially Files for Divorce From Brandon Jenner

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.