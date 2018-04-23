Royal Baby No. 3 Shares a Birthday With All of These Famous People

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 6:20 AM

This royal baby has one seriously star-studded birthday. 

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, April 23. The baby is her third child with husband of seven years, Prince William, and her second son after Prince George. The birth was confirmed by Kensington Palace on Twitter just hours after Middleton went into labor earlier in the morning

The day is a special one for a variety of reasons, including the fact that it is St. George's Day, which celebrates the brave and honorable patron saint of England.

While William and Kate's little boy has his own special day in royal history, the newborn also shares his birthdate with a slate of very special stars, including icons like William Shakespeare and Hollywood legends like Shirley Temple

Here are some of the famous names and faces you'll certainly recognize:

Photos

Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style

William Shakespeare

DeAgostini/Getty Images

William Shakespeare

The English poet and playwright is considered one of the greatest writers in history with works such as HamletMacbeth and Romeo and Juliet. While his exact birthdate is unknown, his birth has been traditionally celebrated on April 23. 

Halston, Models

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Halston

The designer revolutionized the way women dressed in the 1970s with his relaxed silhouettes and fabrics. 

Shirley Temple

Getty Images

Shirley Temple

One of the most famous child stars in Hollywood history, Temple was a prominent figure in 1930s and '40s film. 

Sandra Dee

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Sandra Dee

The late acting legend was a recurring star on the silver screen for much of the late '50s and '60s. 

Judy Davis

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Judy Davis

The two-time Oscar nominee has been acting in Hollywood for more than 40 years. 

Women's March, Michael Moore

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Michael Moore

The Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker is famous for works such as Bowling for Columbine and Fahrenheit 9/11

Valerie Bertinelli

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Valerie Bertinelli

The star has been working as an actress in Hollywood since she was a teenager on One Day At a Time

George Lopez, TV Land Icon Awards 2016

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for TV Land

George Lopez

Lopez is best known as a beloved stand-up comedian and actor. 

John Cena

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

John Cena

Before entertaining audiences in comedies like Trainwreck and Blockers, Cena rose to fame in the ring as a professional wrestler. 

Kal Penn

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Kal Penn

The actor has won audiences over with performances in the Harold & Kumar franchise, House and Designated Survivor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, 2017 Emmys

HBO

John Oliver

The Emmy Award winner is the beloved host of the longtime hit late show, HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Gigi Hadid, Paris Fashion Week 2017

Sipa via AP Images

Gigi Hadid

The supermodel, mogul and social media maven has been dominating the catwalks and covers of magazines for years. 

Dev Patel, Oscars Luncheon

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dev Patel

The Oscar nominee has been entertaining audiences around the world as an actor since his breakout role in Slumdog Millionaire

Welcome to the world, little one, on a very special day indeed!

