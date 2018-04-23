Macaulay Culkin Doesn't Watch Home Alone on Christmas Like Everyone Else

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 5:05 AM

Macaulay Culkin

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

While the Home Alone movies are holiday favorites for many families, they aren't for Macaulay Culkin.

On Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the child star admitted he doesn't watch the classic comedies.

"I don't really watch them all that often," the now-37-year-old actor told Ellen DeGeneres. In fact, the Kevin McCallister character described it as "background radiation at Christmas time."

"I've had people want to sit down and watch it with me," he told the host, "which is, like, both flattering and creepy." 

If Culkin does catch one of the movies, he tends to think more about his time on set than the plot itself.

"I can't watch it the same way other people do," he said.

He doesn't even make an exception come Dec. 25.

"So, when it comes on—which it comes on, I'm sure, every Christmas, every Thanksgiving—you don't watch it?" DeGeneres asked. 

"No, not really," he replied.

Macaulay Culkin Describes Losing His Virginity at Age 15

Actually, Culkin said he doesn't really leave his house much during the entire holiday season.

"Yes, I definitely don't," he said. "It's my season….It's Macaulay season. I try to go out less and less around that time of year." 

One of the reasons is because people still ask the actor to make the classic scared face his character Kevin made in the films. However, Culkin said he declines. 

"I've been there, done that already guys," he said. "I'm 37 now, OK mom?"

Macaulay Culkin, Home Alone, GIF

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Culkin said being recognized by his fans is both a "curse and a blessing."

"I can get into any restaurant I want without a reservation," he said. "But while I'm there, everyone's starting at me and all going ‘awwww' the whole time."

Watch the video to see Culkin's full interview.

