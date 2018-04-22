Channing Tatum Chills With Arie Luyendyk Jr. at First Public Appearance Since Split

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Apr. 22, 2018 7:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Channing Tatum, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Twitter

Arie Luyendyk Jr./Twitter

Life in the single lane!

Three weeks after announcing his shocking split with wife Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum hit up an IndyCar event, the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, which was held at the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham. Surprisingly enough, the superstar was chilling with none other than The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. . Sunday's unlikely appearance marks the actor's first public event since the twosome let the world know that they were parting ways.

The reality star was quick to share images and video of him spending time on the track with the Hollywood star, who was kept a low profile in recent days.

Photos

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan: Romance Rewind

The Magic Mike star also took to Instagram to share some images from the day and write, "Crazy fast couple laps in the rain!! Thanks @ariejr! And what an incredibly beautiful track Mr. Barber. Can’t wait to come back here and rip some hot laps."

Arie posted a Twitter video and tagged his fiancé Lauren Burnham, whom he got engaged to after an explosive Bachelor: After the Final Rose two-part finale in March. 

"What's up, Lauren! I am about to do something stupid," said Channing.

"And we wish you were here, obviously," added Arie.

Jenna Dewan

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Meanwhile, Dewan also made her first post-breakup trip down the red carpet this weekend. The World of Dance star dazzled when she attended the St. Jude Hope & Heritage Gala in New York City on Friday night.

The actress was honored at the 2018 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Humanitarian of The Year.

She donned a floral frock and was noticeably without her wedding ring.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Arie Luyendyk Jr. , Channing Tatum , Top Stories , Apple News , , Jenna Dewan
Latest News
Maisie Williams, Richard Madden

Maisie Williams' Game of Thrones Reunion Is So Cute It'll Make the Night King's Heart Melt

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1511

KUWTK: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Decide to Take North to the March for Our Lives Rally

People's Choice Awards, PCAs

Here's Your First Look at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Trophy!

Tamron Hall, Al Roker

Tamron Hall and Al Roker Reunite Amid Megyn Kelly's Today Drama

Megyn Kelly, Megyn Kelly Today

Gayle King Thinks Megyn Kelly "Stepped in It" With Blackface Comments

Outlander Set Visit

We Played a Drinking Game With Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe on the Outlander Set in Scotland and There Are Worse Things to Do

Meghan Markle, Oscar De La Renta Dress, Australian Geographic Society Awards

Meghan Markle's Oscar de La Renta Gown Might Be Her Most Unforgettable Look Yet

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.