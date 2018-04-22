Channing Tatum Chills With Arie Luyendyk Jr. at First Public Appearance Since Split

Arie Luyendyk Jr./Twitter
by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Apr. 22, 2018 7:20 PM
Arie Luyendyk Jr./Twitter
Life in the single lane!
Three weeks after announcing his shocking split with wife Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum hit up an IndyCar event, the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, which was held at the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham. Surprisingly enough, the superstar was chilling with none other than The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. . Sunday's unlikely appearance marks the actor's first public event since the twosome let the world know that they were parting ways.
The reality star was quick to share images and video of him spending time on the track with the Hollywood star, who was kept a low profile in recent days.
The Magic Mike star also took to Instagram to share some images from the day and write, "Crazy fast couple laps in the rain!! Thanks @ariejr! And what an incredibly beautiful track Mr. Barber. Can’t wait to come back here and rip some hot laps."
Trying to be a good fiancé... Hi @laurenburnham91 👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/4IlLOlyV08— Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) April 22, 2018
Arie posted a Twitter video and tagged his fiancé Lauren Burnham, whom he got engaged to after an explosive Bachelor: After the Final Rose two-part finale in March.
"What's up, Lauren! I am about to do something stupid," said Channing.
"And we wish you were here, obviously," added Arie.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Meanwhile, Dewan also made her first post-breakup trip down the red carpet this weekend. The World of Dance star dazzled when she attended the St. Jude Hope & Heritage Gala in New York City on Friday night.
The actress was honored at the 2018 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Humanitarian of The Year.
She donned a floral frock and was noticeably without her wedding ring.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!