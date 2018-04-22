Channing Tatum Chills With Arie Luyendyk Jr. at First Public Appearance Since Split

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Apr. 22, 2018 7:20 PM

Channing Tatum, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Twitter

Arie Luyendyk Jr./Twitter

Life in the single lane!

Three weeks after announcing his shocking split with wife Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum hit up an IndyCar event, the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, which was held at the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham. Surprisingly enough, the superstar was chilling with none other than The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. . Sunday's unlikely appearance marks the actor's first public event since the twosome let the world know that they were parting ways.

The reality star was quick to share images and video of him spending time on the track with the Hollywood star, who was kept a low profile in recent days.

Photos

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan: Romance Rewind

The Magic Mike star also took to Instagram to share some images from the day and write, "Crazy fast couple laps in the rain!! Thanks @ariejr! And what an incredibly beautiful track Mr. Barber. Can’t wait to come back here and rip some hot laps."

Arie posted a Twitter video and tagged his fiancé Lauren Burnham, whom he got engaged to after an explosive Bachelor: After the Final Rose two-part finale in March. 

"What's up, Lauren! I am about to do something stupid," said Channing.

"And we wish you were here, obviously," added Arie.

Jenna Dewan

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Meanwhile, Dewan also made her first post-breakup trip down the red carpet this weekend. The World of Dance star dazzled when she attended the St. Jude Hope & Heritage Gala in New York City on Friday night.

The actress was honored at the 2018 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Humanitarian of The Year.

She donned a floral frock and was noticeably without her wedding ring.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

TAGS/ Arie Luyendyk Jr. , Channing Tatum , Top Stories , Apple News , , Jenna Dewan
