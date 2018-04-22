EXCLUSIVE!

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Talk Reuniting on Same Red Carpet 11 Years Later

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Apr. 22, 2018 6:16 PM

Look what 11 years can do!

On Friday night, Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence hit up the MS Race to Erase Gala at the Beverly Hilton and the couple, who dated a decade ago, couldn't stop gushing about reuniting at the very same event 11 years later.

Cheryl joked to E! News, "We're older, wiser—and a lot older."

Last year, E! News was first to report that the dancing queen and the former child actor were dating once again after splitting in 2008. 

While the pair headed down the Race to Erase MS red carpet for the second time, Cheryl said that a typical date night for the couple looks nothing like

The pro dancer said, "Date night is like taking everything off, putting our PJs on and staying up till 4 in the morning and obsessing over Homeland."

The Dance Moms star said that the twosome watched seven seasons of the Claire Danes show in one week. 

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence's Caribbean Vacation

Previously, E! News reported that the twosome were very happy in their rekindled relationship.

"Cheryl and Matthew are very serious. They are super happy and have been dating for over six months," a source shared with E! News last year. "They tried to keep their relationship on the down low for several months and were taking it very slow, but now they are extremely serious."

Our insider added, "Cheryl thinks that 'second time's a charm' and she is more in love than ever and Matthew absolutely reciprocates the same feelings."

The couple initially met in 2006 through Matthew's brother Joey Lawrence who was a contestant on the third season of Dancing With the Stars. They dated for about a year before calling things off.

