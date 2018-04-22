Mark Wahlberg and Wife Rhea Celebrate Youngest Daughter's First Communion

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Apr. 22, 2018 5:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Family man Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Wahlberg celebrated their youngest child Grace Margaret Wahlberg's first communion on Saturday. The Christian rite of passage was held at the Church of Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills, Calif. The church is also where the couple was wed.

The father of four, who is devoutly Catholic, posted a photo of his 8-year-old, who was outfitted in a traditional white dress, and his wife since 2009. Rhea sported a new short blonde hairstyle and a floral dress. Mark selected a black sweater and pants for the ceremony.

Along with the image of the trio, the Deepwater Horizon actor wrote, "My baby’s communion day. @byrheawahlberg."

A first communion is a tradition in which a person first receives the Eucharist. It is most common in the Catholic church, as well as in many parts of the Lutheran church and Anglican church.

Mark Wahlberg Poses Shirtless in Family Christmas Card

Rhea also posted a photo of her and and her daughter, along with the caption, "Special day......."

in January, Grace celebrated her eighth birthday with horse-themed birthday cake. Her mom made sure to post a pic of the colorful creation on her Instagram.

 

The longtime duo are also parents to Ella Rae Wahlberg, 14, Brendan Joseph Wahlberg, 9, Michael Wahlberg, 12.

The Irish Catholic actor has eight older siblings: Arthur, James, Debbie, Michelle, Paul, Tracey, Robert and Donnie Wahlberg. He also has three half-siblings, Scott, Buddy and Donna.

Mark and Rhea have been together since 2001.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mark Wahlberg , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
John Mayer, Soft 500 Feature

John Mayer and His "Sub-500" Women: An Attempt at Cataloging His Every Conquest

Royal Pregnancies, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Secrets, Morning Sickness and an Assassination Attempt: The Bumpy History of Royal Pregnancy

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Yeah, It's Serious: Why Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Considering This Major Relationship Step

2018 Latin American Music Awards Hosts

How the 2018 Latin American Music Awards Made History With More Girl Power Than Ever

Maluma, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Latin American Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Daddy Yankee, 2018 Latin American Music Awards, Show

Daddy Yankee Honors Breast Cancer Survivors at 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Maluma, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Maluma Honored With the Extraordinary Evolution Award at 2018 Latin AMAs

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.