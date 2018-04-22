Jane the Virgin's Season 4 Finale Pulled Off One Incredible Twist

"It really leads to some really interesting, complicated dynamics [and] let us come full circle in a way in our storytelling," she continued. "I knew it would be the ultimate surprise, and we love a big shocking season-ending twist—but I also knew that what it would give us was this crazy amount of emotional navigation when we come back."

Namely, what the hell is Jane going to do?! If it's really Michael, does she go back to her husband or stay with Rafael? And how much more does this bring Sin Rostro back into the picture, since she's the one with the Michael info? What the heck is she up to?

There is one question that Urman can answer definitively.

"It's not Michael's identical twin, I can tell you that," she told Deadline.

Urman also told Variety that Michael did not just fake his death for all this time.

"The truth is not quite that. I feel like that would be horrible, but that's not the story we're moving into," she said.