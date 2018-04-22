Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares Sweet Photo With Newborn Daughter and Son on 52nd Birthday

He's one proud papa!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan hit up Instagram today to celebrate his 52nd birthday with his children, 8-year-old son Augustus Morgan and newborn daughter George Victoria Morgan, whom he welcomed with Hilarie Burton on March 1.

Along with the photo of The Walking Dead actor holding on tight to the two children he delivered, the proud papa wrote, "A damn fine day. Thanks to everyone for all the birthday wishes! Means the world. Xo."

George appears to be outfitted in pink pants and a onesie that says "Daddy's Girl."

The 8-year-old stares at the camera while enjoying a mouthful of his dad's birthday cake.

Photos

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton: Romance Rewind

Meanwhile, Hilarie hopped on Instagram and wished her main man a happy birthday.

The former One Tree Hill star wrote, "You're a brilliant father. A damn hard worker. A devoted friend. And a total smokin hot babe. On your birthday, there just aren't enough words to say what you mean to me and the kids. Prepare to get smothered with kisses today! We love ya, Daddy. Happy Birthday @JDMorgan !!!"

Back in September at the 2017 Emmy Awards, the two stars used the red carpet to confirm they had another little one on the way.

The notoriously private pair were all smiles when they turned up at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for TV's biggest night. At the time, the longtime couple silently announced the happy news when Morgan posed for photographers with his hand on Burton's baby bump. 

Less than a week later, Morgan accidentally spilled the beans that the two were expecting a little girl while appearing at a Supernatural convention. 

The couple has been together since 2009. 

