Shania Twain on Donald Trump: ''I Would Have Voted for Him''

In a revealing new interview, country rocker and comeback queen Shania Twain once again opened up about her 15-year break from recording, her failed marriage to Robert John "Mutt" Lange, her former best friend who had an affair with her now ex-husband and her "passionate" marriage with Frédéric Thiébaud. The Canadian also discussed her political beliefs in the candid new chat with The Guardian.

The conservative Canuck, who could not vote in the 2016 election, talked about her affinity for the controversial president, who is currently at the epicenter of several scandals (both political and sexual).

"I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest," said the singer. "Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn't be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don't want bullsh-t. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?"