Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Defends Breastfeeding Photo

Robin Thicke's girlfriend April Love Geary is not here for your breastfeeding criticism—and isn't afraid to get personal.

The 23-year-old posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a semi-censored photo of herself nursing their baby girl MIA while fully topless, prompting several people to leave criticizing comments. The photo was taken by Thicke.

"I'm all for breastfeeding and having a choice how to feed your baby but WHY do people feel the need to post pictures of themselves doing it?!" one woman asked on Twitter. "Especially the new pic of Robin Thicke's gf! She's got hair done, makeup on, both boobs out. So strange. What's the need?? #opinions."

Geary responded to the woman on Instagram.

"Maybe the next time you want to criticize me for posting a picture of myself breastfeeding you should really take a look at the pictures you've had taken," she wrote in a post on Sunday, alongside a screenshot of the tweet. "Not that taking nudes are wrong! The naked body is a beautiful thing! But don't be a hypocrite mama."

Geary also wrote on her Instagram Stories feed, "If you think seeing women post pics of themselves breastfeeding is weird then ya'll need to grow up...it's just a boob. Calm down ya'll."

Geary gave birth to Mia, her first child and Thicke's second, in February.

Thicke and ex-wife Paula Patton share an 8-year-old son, Julian.

