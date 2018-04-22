Kendall Jenner Gets Cheeky in a Thong Bikini at Coachella

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 22, 2018 10:11 AM
Kendall Jenner put on a rather cheeky display during weekend two of Coachella.
The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and model posted on her Instagram page on Saturday photos of herself lying on the grass wearing a leopard-print thong bikini.
"Keeping my feelings low key," she wrote alongside the photo, which has been liked more than 2.7 million times.
"Good caption," commented sister Kim Kardashian.
Their sister Kylie Jenner, who attended the first weekend of Coachella, also liked the photo.
Kendall had also showcased a cheeky look at the 2017 Coachella festival.
Kendall had also attended the first weekend of Coachells 2018. At the festival, she has been mostly hanging out with friends Hailey Baldwin and Justine Skye.
"My ladies for life," she wrote on Friday.
