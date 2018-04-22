Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant With Her First Child: Report

Pippa Middleton

Flynet - Splash News

It's a Middleton sister baby boom!

As Kate Middleton prepares to give birth to her third child any moment, The Sun on Sunday reports that her younger sister Pippa Middleton, 34, is pregnant with her and 42-year-old husband James Matthews' first child. The family has not commented.

The newspaper said the couple, who wed 11 months ago, told their family and friends the happy news last week after Pippa had a 12-week ultrasound. Their baby is due in October.

Kate, 36, was the first person Pippa told about her pregnancy after James and "could not have been more delighted," the outlet quoted a friend as saying.

On Sunday, Pippa was spotted walking her dogs in London. The rumored mom-to-be wore a jumpsuit that had a strategically placed bow on her midsection.

Kate and husband Prince William are expected to welcome their third child this month.

The new baby will join big brother Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

