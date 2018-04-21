Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Have Surprise Baby Shower in London

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Apr. 21, 2018 8:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tom Daley, Dustin Lance Black, baby shower, Instagram

Tom Daley/Instagram

Milk filmmaker Dustin Lance Black and the British Olympian Tom Daley are celebrating the arrival of their first child with a fun-filled baby shower in London.

The 23-year-old diver and the 43-year-old movie man had a surprise baby shower with friends and family in London on Saturday.

Daley gave fans a peek inside the shower on his Instagram Stories including a selfie with Lance while the two donned matching pairs of "Oh Baby" glasses and rocked some "Daddy to be" sashes. Both carried baby bottles and opted for shirts with funky prints on them.

Daley also posted an Instagram of the soon-to-be dads with the caption, "Surprise shower."

The party included colorful treats, games, sparkles and various drinks for guests.

Photos

Stars Who Welcomed Babies Via Surrogate

Tom Daley, Dustin Lance Black, baby shower, Instagram

Tom Daley/Instagram

Tom Daley, Dustin Lance Black, baby shower, Instagram

Tom Daley/Instagram

Tom Daley, Dustin Lance Black, baby shower, Instagram

Tom Daley/Instagram

Tom Daley, Dustin Lance Black, baby shower, Instagram

Tom Daley/Instagram

Tom Daley, Dustin Lance Black

Instagram

On Feb. 14, the couple released joint Instagram updates to announce they were expecting their first child together. "A very happy #ValentinesDay from ours to yours," Black told his followers. In his caption, Daley echoed, "HAPPY VALENTINES DAY!"

The photos showed Black and Daley holding up a sonogram.

The couple has not shared additional details, including their child's due date, via social media.

Black and Daley tied the knot in Devon, England, in May 2017, four years after they began dating.

"I'd like to have children," Daley told BuzzFeed in 2013. "I grew up with two brothers, so I'd like to have at least three." Last year, in an interview with The Belfast Telegraph, Daley elaborated on their plans to become parents. "Lance and I definitely want a family in the future. Who knows when? We're both lucky to have supportive families," the bronze medalist said. "We want to share that with our own children."

Daley made similar comments a few months earlier in an interview with The Sun. "I've always been a family person, so I've always wanted kids, and I know Lance does, too," he told the U.K. newspaper. "I don't know how many [we want to have]—an army of kids, a whole diving team."

Congrats, guys!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Instagram , Babies , Tom Daley
Latest News
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William

Royal Baby No. 3 Will Have the Best Hand-Me-Downs Ever

ESC: Princess Diana, Prince Harry

Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana in Twinning Post-Baby Look

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Duchess Catherine, Prince William

Princess Charlotte Is a Big Sister! Look Back at Her Adorable Baby Album

Pippa Middleton

Pregnant Pippa Middleton Heads to the Gym as Kate Middleton Welcomes Baby No. 3

Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian, Jasmine Johnson

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian Welcome Baby Girl Tiana

Prince William & Kate Middleton Leave Hospital With Baby No. 3

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Rocks Skintight Bodysuit Less Than 3 Months After Giving Birth

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.