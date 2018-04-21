Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Date Night at Queen Elizabeth's Star-Studded Birthday Concert

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
They're matching!
Less than a month away from their royal wedding on May 19, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a date night on Saturday night at Queen Elizabeth's star-studded concert in honor of her 92nd birthday, which is today.
The high-profile pair donned matching navy ensembles. Harry opted for a navy blue suit, while the bride-to-be opted for a navy caped dress by Stella McCartney and matching blue suede heels by Manolo Blahnik and a clutch by Naeem Khan. So chic!
The pair were photographed arriving at the event, billed as "The Queen's Birthday Party," which was held at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. The Queen, members of the royal family and honored guests attended the celebration.
The members of the royal family included Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and Prince Edward were all in attendance. Kate Middleton, who is expecting her third child any day, did not attend.
For the event, Britain's longest-ruling monarch donned a golden ensemble and pearls.
The audience was treated to a jam-packed night of celebrity entertainers like Shawn Mendes, Kylie Minogue, Tom Jones, Shaggy, Sting and more.
Royal Family
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Edward welcomed Queen Elizabeth II at a star-studded concert to celebrate her 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall on April 21, 2018 in London, England.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
The engaged couple is all smiles while sitting in the audience ahead of the concert.
Prince Charles, Tom Jones, Shawn Mendes
The royals were all smiles at the star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen's 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall.
Sting and Shaggy
The musicians rocked out for the queen at Royal Albert Hall in front of friends, family and honored guests.
Tom Jones
It's not unusual that Mr. Jones would be picked for the lively celebration of life.
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II acknowledged the audience after a speech by her son, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales at the end of a star-studded concert.
Kylie Minogue
The red-blooded woman put on the ritz for the Queen!
Shawn Mendes
The singer performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London during a star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen's 92nd birthday.
