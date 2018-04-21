Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes ''MJ'' Javid Marries Tommy Feight

MJ is a married woman!

Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes "MJ" Javid tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Tommy Feight, E! News has learned. As we exclusively revealed, the reality TV fixture gathered her closest family, friends and Shahs co-stars for a lavish ceremony held at the Jeremy Hotel in Los Angeles.

And don't fret, Bravoholics! Cameras were inside filming the over-the-top spectacle.

Tommy popped the question in early 2016, who at the time had not been introduced to MJ's many fans. In the seasons of Shahs of Sunset that followed, viewers got to know the man who stole MJ's heart and their passionate relationship dynamic.