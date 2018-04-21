Iron Chef's Cat Cora Marries Nicole Ehlrich

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Apr. 21, 2018 3:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cat Cora, Nicole Ehrlich

David Livingston/Getty Images

Celebrity chef Cat Cora wed award-winning producer Nicole Ehlrich on Saturday at the Villa Verano Estate in Santa Barbara, Calif., reports Us Weekly.

The Iron Chef star told the publication, "Today was such a magical day. I married the love of my life, Nicole Ehrlich, in front of all of our family and closest friends. To share our love and commitment to one another, alongside our six sons, was a dream come true. We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day!"

The outlet also reported that the brides wore dresses from Kleinfeld Bridal with Cora wearing Pnina Tornai and Ehrlich opting for Signore.

Photos

Celeb Wedding Dresses

The couple asked bakers from around the country to submit wedding cake designs for a chance to bake a cake for their big day, win $1,000 and a one-night trip to Santa Barbara. 

The duo decided on a six-tiered cake made by Lexie Verburggen at The Sweetified Bakery in Florida.

Each tier represents each of the couple's children.

 

The chef and  the producer began dating in 2017.

The Iron Chef has four sons, Zoran, 14, Caje, 10, twins Thatcher and Nash, 9 from her previous marriage to Jennifer Cora, while Ehrlich has two sons, Jonas, 12, and Gavin, 10.

The Around the World in 80 Plates host and her ex-wife split in November 2015. They had been together for 17 years and married for two.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
American Horror Story: Apocalypse

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Is Making Us Think a Popular Fan Theory Is Legit

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer Steps Out With a Smile After Confirming Pregnancy

Nikki Bella, Total Divas 806

Nikki Bella Lets Loose With a Hunky Model During a Girls Trip to Miami on Total Divas

Modern Family

Who Died on Modern Family?

Jennifer Garner: Meet Her New Boyfriend

Cardi B, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Cardi B Insists She "Never Did Lipo" While Flaunting Her Abs

Justin Bieber Steps Out With a Man Bun

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.