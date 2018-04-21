Iron Chef's Cat Cora Marries Nicole Ehlrich

Celebrity chef Cat Cora wed award-winning producer Nicole Ehlrich on Saturday at the Villa Verano Estate in Santa Barbara, Calif., reports Us Weekly.

The Iron Chef star told the publication, "Today was such a magical day. I married the love of my life, Nicole Ehrlich, in front of all of our family and closest friends. To share our love and commitment to one another, alongside our six sons, was a dream come true. We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day!"

The outlet also reported that the brides wore dresses from Kleinfeld Bridal with Cora wearing Pnina Tornai and Ehrlich opting for Signore.