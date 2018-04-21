Iron Chef's Cat Cora Marries Nicole Ehlrich

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Apr. 21, 2018 3:02 PM

Cat Cora, Nicole Ehrlich

David Livingston/Getty Images

Celebrity chef Cat Cora wed award-winning producer Nicole Ehlrich on Saturday at the Villa Verano Estate in Santa Barbara, Calif., reports Us Weekly.

The Iron Chef star told the publication, "Today was such a magical day. I married the love of my life, Nicole Ehrlich, in front of all of our family and closest friends. To share our love and commitment to one another, alongside our six sons, was a dream come true. We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day!"

The outlet also reported that the brides wore dresses from Kleinfeld Bridal with Cora wearing Pnina Tornai and Ehrlich opting for Signore.

Photos

Celeb Wedding Dresses

The couple asked bakers from around the country to submit wedding cake designs for a chance to bake a cake for their big day, win $1,000 and a one-night trip to Santa Barbara. 

The duo decided on a six-tiered cake made by Lexie Verburggen at The Sweetified Bakery in Florida.

Each tier represents each of the couple's children.

 

The chef and  the producer began dating in 2017.

The Iron Chef has four sons, Zoran, 14, Caje, 10, twins Thatcher and Nash, 9 from her previous marriage to Jennifer Cora, while Ehrlich has two sons, Jonas, 12, and Gavin, 10.

The Around the World in 80 Plates host and her ex-wife split in November 2015. They had been together for 17 years and married for two.

