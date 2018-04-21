Macklemore and Wife Tricia Secretly Welcomed Baby No. 2 in March

Congratulations to Macklemore and wife Tricia Davis!

The couple secretly welcomed their second child together, a baby girl, last month. Her name was not revealed.

The 34-year-old Grammy-winning rapper, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, said in an interview with Irish radio station Spin 1038's Nathan O'Reilly and Nick Karkazis in Dublin that he spent St Patrick's Day "in the hospital with my brand-new daughter who was born right before St. Patrick's Day."

Macklemore and Tricia, who are notoriously private, are already parents to a daughter, Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty. They had also announced her birth, as well as their marriage, on a more than month-long delay.

Back in September, Macklemore revealed that his wife was expecting their second child in an Instagram post. Months later on February 12, Tricia took to Instagram to share a photo with her social media followers of her bare baby bump and let everyone know she had just a few weeks left before she was going to give birth.