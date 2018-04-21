Watch Jennifer Lopez, Abraham Mateo and Yandel's New Music Video "Se Acabó el Amor"

by Diana Marti | Sat., Apr. 21, 2018 8:55 AM
Only Jennifer Lopez can make heartbreak look as glamorous as she does in her music video with Abraham Mateo and Yandel, "Se Acabó el Amor."
The "Amor, Amor, Amor" singer rocks the new Versace looks in the clip, and she looks all sorts of chic with the long, colorful skirt and other looks from the collection. This collaboration joins Lopez with Yanel and the 19-year-old Spanish singer from San Fernando, Spain.
In March, Lopez shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the music video announcing that the song was on its way.
"Fun day w these two guys shooting our video for our new song!! @yandel @abrahammateo #seacabóelamor look for song out on march9th!!!" she captioned the post.
Our favorite scene is when Lopez dumps her on-screen beau and casually throws his clothes out of a balcony.
The gorgeous sets are from the Universal Studios lot and while the story told was directed by Daniel Durán.
It was just announced earlier this week that Lopez is set to perform at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Also on the all-star lineup include Cardi B, Maluma, Quavo, Luis Fonsi, J Balvin and many more.
