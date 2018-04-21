Ariana Grande Gives Surprise Performance at Coachella Amid Comeback

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella
Ariana Grande's comeback continues!
The singer took to the stage on Friday at the 2018 Coachella music festival in Indio, California and gave a short, surprise performance during Kygo's set. She performed her new single, "No Tears Left to Cry," which was released that day, as well as Marvin Gaye's "Sexual Healing." Grande sported a lavender-tinted crimped hair and wore it in her signature high ponytail. She paired the hairstyle with a matching lavender cropped tank top and flared skirt and nude thigh-high boots.
The singer has largely stayed out of the spotlight and off social media for months and had only performed once before this year as she works on new music.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Grande had stirred speculation she would be appearing at Coachella by posting on Instagram Stories a video of her and boyfriend Mac Miller in a helicopter.
Earlier this week, Grande surprised fans with a rare social media post to announce the name of her upcoming single. She also released its cover art, which showed her sporting a new look: A platinum blonde hairstyle, rather than her trademark high light brunette ponytail.
"No Tears Left to Cry" is Grande's first single from her upcoming fourth studio album and her first since 22 of her fans were killed in a suicide bombing at her concert in Manchester, England in May 2017.
In the weeks following the attack, Grande put together a star-studded One Love Manchester benefit concert to help survivors and the families of the victims. She continued touring later in the summer and fall of 2017.
This past March, Grande made her first public appearance in six months at Madonna's Oscars after-party alongside her boyfriend. Also that month, she performed at the March for Our Lives protest in Washington D.C.