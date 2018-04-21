Carrie Underwood Shows Face Scars From Fall in New Close-Up Photo

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 21, 2018 7:31 AM
In a new photo posted on Instagram on Friday, Carrie Underwood for the first time shows the scars left on her face from an accident she suffered outside her home in November.
The 35-year-old singer had received more than 40 stitches there after falling down some steps outside the house and had told her fans earlier this year that she "might look a bit different." She also broke her wrist and required surgery. For months after the accident, Underwood stayed out of the public eye and avoided posting clear photos of her face on social media.
In her new pic, Underwood is seen sporting what appear to be small scars on her upper lip. She is wearing a white and orange Nashville Predators cap. Her husband Mike Fisher plays for the team.
"Ready to cheer on the boys tonight! Especially that #12! I hear he's alright! @mfisher1212 @predsnhl#LetsGoPreds," she wrote.
Underwood made her first public appearance since the accident at the 2018 ACM Awards last weekend and also made a music comeback by performing her new single, "Cry Pretty." After she took the stage, fans remarked that she did not look different from the way she looked before her accident.
She later gave her first interviews about her injury. Underwood said she tripped on a step while taking her dogs outside and landed on an area around her mouth. She said she was also worried about how her and Fisher's 3-year-old son Isaiah would react to her injury.
"For a while, I was worried he would be scared of me," Underwood said on iHeartRadio's The Bobby Bones Show podcast. "But now if I put makeup on, he's like, 'Mommy, your boo-boo's all gone.'"
"I've been very fortunate in the healing process," she said. "I was lucky that when it happened, everything was kind of shutting down in the music world and we had the holidays and stuff like that. I was at a point where I didn't know how things were going to end up. I didn't know what was going to go on. I didn't know what it was going to heal like."
