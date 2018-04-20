Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Emily Goldberg Breaks Silence After DJ's Death

The news of Avicii's passing earlier today has understandably startled the music industry and loved ones are still reeling from the tragic loss.

Emily Goldberg, an ex-girlfriend of the late Swedish DJ, took to Instagram to share her most treasured photos of their time together as well as a message to the late star's many fans around the world.

"'Come on babe, don't give up on us. Choose me, and I'll show you love.' Those are the lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me. I wish I could have lived up to them," she began by writing.