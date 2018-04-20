Michael J. Fox Recovering From Spinal Surgery ''Unrelated'' to Parkinson's Disease

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 4:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Michael J. Fox, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michael J. Fox recently underwent spinal surgery, a rep for the actor announced Friday. 

The procedure was "unrelated" to his Parkinson's disease, his spokesperson Leslie Sloane confirmed to E! News. "He is recovering, feeling great, and looking forward to getting back on the golf course this summer." 

Fox recently cancelled an appearance scheduled for the last week of April at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo in Canada. At the time, the event cited "unforeseen circumstances" for the reason behind his absence. 

The 56-year-old actor made an appearance on Good Morning America earlier this month, where he opened up about his role on Designated Survivor and the recent work of the Michael J. Fox Foundation. 

Michael J. Fox Wins Fight Against Tabloid Magazine For Story About His Health

He shared the advice he gives to people also suffering from Parkinson's Disease, saying, "That's the key. I always drive the point home: We are the answer we're looking for. We have the answers within us somewhere. We need to find a way to identify the disease before symptoms ever exist. People say 'Is there a cure?' There's not a cure, we have a lot of questions to answer before then, but we're answering them."

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's at the age of 29, but did not go public with his health struggle until eight years later in 1998. 

Wishing Michael the speediest of recoveries! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Michael J. Fox , Surgery , Injury And Illness , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Steven Avery, Lynn Hartman, Engaged

Marrying a Murderer: The Women Who Fall in Love With Men Behind Bars

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Fiji Dinner

You Guys, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Really Excited to Become Parents

Drake

Relationship Rumors, Big Beefs and a Secret Son: Inside Drake's Wildest Year Yet

Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis Christening

Inside Prince Louis' Fabulous Little Life—and Why He's Got It Even Better Than His Royal Siblings

Post Malone, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

From Petco to Popeyes: These Are Post Malone's Favorite Delivery Orders

Wilco Froneman, Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness Reveals He Almost Friend-Zoned His Boyfriend When They First Met

Kylie Jenner Names New Lip Kit After Herself

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.