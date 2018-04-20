Michael J. Fox Recovering From Spinal Surgery ''Unrelated'' to Parkinson's Disease

Michael J. Fox recently underwent spinal surgery, a rep for the actor announced Friday.

The procedure was "unrelated" to his Parkinson's disease, his spokesperson Leslie Sloane confirmed to E! News. "He is recovering, feeling great, and looking forward to getting back on the golf course this summer."

Fox recently cancelled an appearance scheduled for the last week of April at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo in Canada. At the time, the event cited "unforeseen circumstances" for the reason behind his absence.

The 56-year-old actor made an appearance on Good Morning America earlier this month, where he opened up about his role on Designated Survivor and the recent work of the Michael J. Fox Foundation.