Kate Middleton’s Best Maternity Looks From Her Third Pregnancy

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 10:09 AM

When it comes to maternity style, Kate Middleton has proven that a baby bump doesn't have to change what you wear.

Even as her pregnancies have become increasingly noticeable, the hues and silhouettes of her wardrobe stay the same. That's why we can officially say that after three pregnancies in the limelight, she's mastered of maternity fashion.

To recap, Prince William's better half has been spotted wearing snow-ready garbs featuring black denim (so relatable), bright outerwear, pumps (remember when she and Meghan Markle had a twinning moment?) and spring-ready pastel colors. While awaiting her third child's arrival, the "Kate Effect" was as real as ever. Pregnant or not, the Duchess of Cambridge's style is goals.

Check out the best looks from Kate's third pregnancy above! 

RELATED ARTICLE: Meghan Markle's Sweater Is a Page Out of Kate Middleton's Style Book

RELATED ARTICLE: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are Twinning in Their Blue Pumps

