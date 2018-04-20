Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig Spotted for First Time Amid Pregnancy News

Photos of Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig walking in New York City this week have surfaced following their pregnancy announcement.

The Oscar-winning actress shared the exciting baby news in a New York Times interview, published Friday. "I'll be showing soon," she said. "Daniel and I are so happy. We are going to have a little human."

Photos show the happy couple walking around NYC together on April 18, just two days before the pregnancy announcement was made. Weisz was seen wearing a bright red cap while she hid her baby bump with a long navy trench coat, white top, and black boots. The 007 star went for a more casual look in a Champion hoodie, green bomber, black sweatpants, grey trainers, and a beanie.