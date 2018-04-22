Prince Liam Learns the Hard Way That No One Can Be Trusted on The Royals

Things are getting a little less common around the palace!

On this week's episode of The Royals, Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) and Jasper (Tom Austen) are finally becoming a normal couple. Well, as normal as it gets for them. The pair will definitely have reason to celebrate after tonight's royal event!

Jasper is getting knighted at the legacy gala to honor King Simon (Vincent Regan). But before the festivities can begin, there are a few orders of business to get out of the way. Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) is busy training the future queen about her responsibilities.

Unfortunately, Willow (Genevieve Gaunt) thinks she knows best and lands herself in some hot water before the gala. "I knew there would be trolls, but it's different when they're attacking you," she tells the queen after being harassed by Internet trolls. "Your first public event as a couple begins soon. That should be interesting," the queen teases her. Looks like she's on her own tonight!