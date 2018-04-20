Backstreet Boys Turn 25: Vote for Their Best Music Video of All Time!

Backstreet's back, alright! Okay, the Backstreet Boys never really left. In fact, as of today, they've been together for 25 years, which is just insane and we need to commemorate the occasion ASAP.

On Friday (Apr. 20), the famous boy band—which is made up of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson—celebrated their 25th anniversary with a sweet shout-out to their fans who've been supporting them through bad hair decades, awesome costumes and lots and lots of great music.

"On April 20th, 1993 we became the Backstreet Boys. If you would have told us that 25 years later we would still be making music together, we would have never believed you," the boy band posted on Twitter along with an epic throwback photo. "Thank you #BSBArmy Who's ready for another 25 years? #KTBSPA #BSB25."