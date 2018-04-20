Could This Be the Wedding Dress Cardi B Wears Down the Aisle?

Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images
by Lisa Gooder | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 2:46 PM
It's almost wedding season! And who better to help us navigate through upcoming celebrity nuptials than our friends who live and breathe tulle and lace all day long. Here, Brides Executive Director Lisa Gooder breaks down the dresses we may see come down the aisle.
It's the most wonderful time of year—well, to us over at Brides, anyway! The top bridal designers just unveiled their newest collections of wedding dresses at Spring 2019 Bridal Fashion Week. Think back-to-back fashion shows and presentations, hundreds of dresses and the freshest trends in bridal. It's a tough job, but someone's gotta do it.
With seemingly endless options, there was a dress for every bride—even for those of the celebrity set. As each gorgeous gown made its way down the runway, I couldn't help but imagine the celebrity brides these wedding dresses would perfectly suit. (Hey, I can dream can't I?) From Meghan Markle's royal wedding to Gwyneth Paltrow's sure-to-be chic nuptials, here are my wedding dress picks for these engaged celebs.
Courtesy BRIDES
Paris Hilton: With a penchant for pink and a fondness of sparkle, Paris seems like the kind of bride after some serious fairy-tale vibes for her big day, making this Ines Di Santo wedding dress with its frothy layers of tulle and glittering beading, the perfect Cinderella fit.
Courtesy BRIDES
Meghan Markle: With all the fit-for-a-princess ball gowns on the runway this season, it was hard to choose just one wedding dress for a royal bride-to-be, but I think this ornate ball gown from Elie Saab fits the bill. With long illusion sleeves, a feminine ribbon at the waist and brilliant detailing, this gown will look right at home at St. George's Chapel.
Courtesy BRIDES
Cardi B: Slinky, sultry, and unapologetically over the top, this funky frock by Berta is Cardi B personified. The glittering detailing and sheer silhouette are just as bold as this bride.
Courtesy BRIDES
Gwyneth Paltrow: Sleek and sophisticated, this Amsale gown reminds of me of glamorous Old Hollywood, while still managing to be wholly modern. I could see Gwyneth walking down the aisle, showing off her shoulders, in this crisp and clean gown.
