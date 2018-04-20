Rachel Weisz, Eva Longoria and More Pregnant Stars Over 40

Rachel Weisz is pregnant!

The Oscar-winning actress revealed in a New York Times interview, published Friday, that she's expecting her first child with husband Daniel Craig.

"I'll be showing soon," the 48-year-old star shared. "Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery."

Weisz also has an 11-year-old son, Henry, with her ex, director Darren Aronofsky.

The actress joins a list of women having babies in their 40s. It was just months ago that Eva Longoria, 43, revealed that she's expecting her first child with husband Jose Bastón.