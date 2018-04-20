Kate Middleton to Give Birth ''Any Minute:'' Inside Her Final Days of Pregnancy

Ready when you are, royal baby No. 3!

Kate Middleton is fast approaching her April 23 due date, and a source tells E! News exclusively the Duchess of Cambridge can't wait to welcome her and Prince William's newborn son or daughter.

An insider close to the Middleton family shares, "Kate's feeling great and, yes, has been on the school runs."

The mom-to-be is still keeping up with Prince George and Princess Charlotte's daily activities, with the source adding, "This was the same with her last pregnancy. She carried on until the last moment. She's full of energy and excited about the new arrival."