Proof That the Avengers Cast Is Having Way More Fun Than You Right Now

The cast of Avengers: Infinity War is having a blast right now touring all over the world to promote the newest Marvel movie and we are officially jealous.
As you are sitting at your desk trying to make it through the week, or possibly studying for your next big test, the Avengers: Infinity War cast—which is pretty much just most of Hollywood's hottest male stars—is traveling to places you've only dreamed of for their international press tour.
That means hunks like Tom Holland (as Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Robert Downey Jr. (as Tony Stark/Iron Man), Karen Gillan (as Nebula), Tom Hiddleston (as Loki), Mark Ruffalo (as Bruce Banner/Hulk) and more have been promoting it like crazy and having a blast while doing so. We're talking selfies with fans, red carpet reunions and so much more fun.
Scroll through our gallery below to see what your favorite superheroes—uh, we mean actors—have been doing while touring the world for the Marvel flick. Then vote in our poll to decide which Avengers star is having the most fun on their press tour!
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Cast & Crew (Hollywood)
Robert Downey Jr. takes the lead.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth & Tom Hiddleston (Hollywood)
Hemsworth live-streams the premiere on Instagram.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Disney
Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost (Hollywood)
The couple makes their red carpet debut.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Chadwick Boseman (Hollywood)
He never freezes...except for this one time.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney
Gwyneth Paltrow (Hollywood)
The iron maiden makes her entrance.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney
Benedict Cumberbatch (Hollywood)
Who's guarding the Sanctums?
Charles Gallay/Getty Images for Disney
Kevin Feige & Stan Lee (Hollywood)
Marvel's main men deserve your applause.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney
Zoe Saldana (Hollywood)
Gamora's get-up is making us green with envy.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Brie Larson & Alex Greenwald (Hollywood)
Captain Marvel looks marvelous next to her fiancé.
Charles Gallay/Getty Images for Disney
Chris Hemsworth & Josh Brolin (Hollywood)
No hard feelings!
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Robert Downey Jr. (Hollywood)
Got something on your mind, Iron Man?
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Joe Russo & Anthony Russo (Hollywood)
Relax, guys—the reviews are good. Really good.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Angela Bassett (Hollywood)
Queen Ramonda looks regal as ever.
Charles Gallay/Getty Images for Disney
Letitia Wright, Winston Duke & Danai Gurira (Hollywood)
Wakanda forever!
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney
Robert Downey Jr. (Hollywood)
Giving out more grants, Tony Stark?
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Elizabeth Olsen (Hollywood)
Wanda Maximoff makes a maximum impact.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Sebastian Stan (Hollywood)
The White Wolf looks good in black.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney
Bob Iger & Benedict Cumberbatch (Hollywood)
If only Doctor Strange could speed up Disneyland's expansion project.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Chris Pratt (Hollywood)
What is Star-Lord up to?
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney)
Letitia Wright (Hollywood)
Shuri meets her look-alike outside the theater.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Disney
Michael Rooker (Hollywood)
No, that's not Mary Poppins.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney
Karen Gillan & Don Cheadle (Hollywood)
Nebula makes nice with War Machine.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Pom Klementieff (Hollywood)
The actress makes a case for space exploration.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Josh Brolin (Hollywood)
Thanos mugs for the camera.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney
Samuel L. Jackson (Hollywood)
Nick Fury trades his eye patch for stylish specs.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney
Bradley Cooper (Hollywood)
It's best to keep Rocket Raccoon away from children.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Paul Bettany & Jennifer Connelly (Hollywood)
Jarvis and Karen are the talk of the tech world.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Dave Bautista (Hollywood)
Drax keeps his chill at the world premiere.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Clark Gregg (Hollywood)
Agent Coulson lives...on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Danai Gurira (Hollywood)
Wig! Okoye felt that.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney
Paul Rudd (Hollywood)
Ant-Man looks larger than life on the purple carpet.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Tom Hiddleston (Hollywood)
Loki sets his sights on the El Capitan Theatre.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney
Scarlett Johansson (Hollywood)
Another day, another disguise for Black Widow.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Evangeline Lilly (Hollywood)
The Wasp generates some buzz in her golden jumpsuit.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Tony Revolori (Hollywood)
If Spider-Man comes 'round, he'll be gone in a flash.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney
Elizabeth Olsen (Hollywood)
Scarlet Witch looks, well, bewitching.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney
Benedict Wong (Hollywood)
Did he have to bend space and time to beat traffic?
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney
Chris Hemsworth (L.A.)
Thor brings the thunder from Down Under.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney
Zoe Saldana (L.A.)
Give it up for Gamora!
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney
Josh Brolin (L.A.)
Thanos demands your silence.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney
Chadwick Boseman (L.A.)
When King T'Challa speaks, everyone listens.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney
Robert Downey Jr. (L.A.)
It's hard to picture anyone else as Tony Stark.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney
Cast and Crew (L.A.)
Robert Downey Jr. takes center stage (of course).
Courtesy of Disney
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Tom Hiddleston & Mark Ruffalo (Shanghai)
Ready for some exclusive footage?
Isaac Hu
Joe Russo, Robert Downey Jr. & Anthony Russo (Shanghai)
Fans surround the trio on the red carpet.
Isaac Hu
Mark Ruffalo & Tom Hiddleston (Shanghai)
Ruffalo is low-key a big fan of Loki.
Courtesy of Disney
Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr. & Tom Hiddleston (Shanghai)
Roll out the red carpet for Marvel's MVPs!
Courtesy of Disney
Tom Holland (Shanghai)
Peter Parker is quite the shutterbug.
Photos
See More From Avengers: Infinity War Fan Events & Premieres