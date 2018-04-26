The Pain That Plagued Avicii: Health Troubles, Wrestling With Fame and Retreating From a "Toxic" Culture

"Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions," the statement began. "An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most—music.

"He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight."

"WE ALL REACH A POINT IN OUR LIVES AND CAREERS WHERE WE UNDERSTAND WHAT MATTERS THE MOST TO US," read the last statement on Avicii's website.

"For me it's creating music. That is what I live for, what I feel I was born to do. Last year I quit performing live, and many of you thought that was it. But the end of live never meant the end of Avicii or my music. Instead, I went back to the place where it all made sense – the studio.

"The next stage will be all about my love of making music to you guys. It is the beginning of something new. Hope you'll enjoy it as much as I do."

Avicii was most known among the Top 40 set for his hit pop collaborations, such as "Wake Me Up" with Aloe Blacc, Coldplay's "A Sky Full of Stars" and, most recently, "Lonely Together" with Rita Ora. But he was a prolific songwriter and producer and, at one point, a tireless DJ whose output was vast—and, inevitably, more of it is about to be discovered by the masses in the wake of his death.

He was a kid when he got started, signing his first contract when he was barely 18, and it was off to the races. He cited 2011's "Levels" (or "LE7ELS") as a game-changer as far as his level of recognition went. But while he barely had time to catch his breath as his name joined a select few from the EDM world to achieve mainstream, global stardom, the lifestyle soon caught up with him.