The Pain That Plagued Avicii: Health Troubles, Wrestling With Fame and Retreating From a "Toxic" Culture

Wherever the party is happening next, the lights will be flashing and the bass thumping in honor of Avicii.

The EDM world lost one of its biggest stars last year when the Swedish-born DJ and producer, born Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman, at the age of 28. Today would have been his 30th birthday.

His family has since launched the Tim Bergling Foundation in his honor. "We will focus on mental health and prevent suicide, that is the purpose of the foundation," dad Klas Bergling told CNN in July. "My wish is that it will be a change here, where young people can get help very early, when the problems are small."

Several days after he died, the two-time Grammy nominee's family released a statement implying that he committed suicide, but Bergling said they had come to believe that he didn't plan to kill himself. "More that it was like a traffic accident," Avicii's father said. "Many things happened and came into the same station, so to say, and brought him out of his control."