The Surprising Place Olivia Wilde Wears Cannabis Oil

As Snoop Dogg would say, "today's the day to blaze up."

If, however, legally partaking in 4:20 celebrations is not your thing, there's an alternative approach to cannabis consumption even Hollywood's most fashionable will approve: CBD oil. The cannabis-derived, nonpsychoactive (as in, you won't feel any high here) ingredient has become a popular trend in the beauty industry in recent years. CBD oil is said to help with pain relief, anxiety and even contain anti-inflammatory and anti-acne properties.

In fact, one A-list stylist uses it as a red carpet trick to soothe achy, stiletto-bound feet. In January, The New York Times' Bee Shapiro reported that Karla Welch, stylist to stars like Olivia Wilde, Ruth Negga and Katy Perry, applies Lord Jones CBD lotion to her clients' feet before they walk a big event.