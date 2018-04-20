Listen to Liam Payne and J Balvin's New Single "Familiar"

by Diana Marti | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 11:19 AM
It's finally here!
J Balvin and Liam Payne Fans, today is your day. The two singers released their new single "Familiar."
And if you have a Spotify subscription, you can already see the music video.
The 24-year-old former One Direction singer will feature the new track on his debut solo album LP1, which will drop later this year.
The sultry song mixes Latin and R&B sounds as Balvin includes an infectious Spanish verse.
Word of this collaboration spread in February when the two pals shared that they were filming a music video together in Miami and ever since then, fans have been waiting for this moment.
The 32-year-old sing shared a post with the former One Direction member.
"Brother from another mother @liampayne," he captioned the photo. And it seems the brotherly love is real because Payne also shared a post in January with Balvin that said, "My long lost Colombian brother @jbalvin."
And how could we forget months ago that the Colombian star was live on Instagram and then surprised fans when he merged Payne into the live session.
"I'm going to call you on this thing and you're going to speak Spanish with me," Balvin says.
Payne, like a true friend, picked up the call. Balvin then went on to ask him how his Spanish was and Payne answered in Spanish with no hesitation.
Are you loving this new collaboration? Sound off in the comments below!
