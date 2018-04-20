Listen to Liam Payne and J Balvin's New Single "Familiar"

It's finally here!

J Balvin and Liam Payne Fans, today is your day. The two singers released their new single "Familiar."

And if you have a Spotify subscription, you can already see the music video.

The 24-year-old former One Direction singer will feature the new track on his debut solo album LP1, which will drop later this year.

The sultry song mixes Latin and R&B sounds as Balvin includes an infectious Spanish verse.

Word of this collaboration spread in February when the two pals shared that they were filming a music video together in Miami and ever since then, fans have been waiting for this moment.