Glee's Kevin McHale Comes Out...With Help From Ariana Grande

Kevin McHale has mastered the art of making a subtle announcement.

With the release of Ariana Grande's newest single, "No Tears Left to Cry," the Glee alum took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the hot new track—and confirm something personal in the process.

"NoTearsLeftToCry is gayer than me and I ACCEPT," the 29-year-old star tweeted. "Ty @ArianaGrande."

Fans have speculated about the star's personal life since he started sharing photos of himself with someone on social media whom many have thought to be his boyfriend.