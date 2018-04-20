Glee's Kevin McHale Comes Out...With Help From Ariana Grande

Kevin McHale has mastered the art of making a subtle announcement. 

With the release of Ariana Grande's newest single, "No Tears Left to Cry," the Glee alum took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the hot new track—and confirm something personal in the process. 

"NoTearsLeftToCry is gayer than me and I ACCEPT," the 29-year-old star tweeted. "Ty @ArianaGrande."

Fans have speculated about the star's personal life since he started sharing photos of himself with someone on social media whom many have thought to be his boyfriend. 

Photos

Celebs Who've Come Out as Gay

"That's such an adorable pic!" one fan gushed over a snap of the pair earlier this week. "I'm so very happy for you @kevinmchale and wish you both all the best and lots of happiness!"

The star has been showered with love and praise on social media since the tweet. "Y'all have no clue how much I am living for this coming out if that's what it is," one fan tweeted. "No heartfelt speeches, just normalcy. Isn't it refreshing?"

As long as Kevin's happy, we're happy!

The star just has one favor to ask: "I'd like to request a remix with @JanetJackson. ty for ur time. @ArianaGrande."

