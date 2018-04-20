Kerry Washington on How Scandal's Olivia Pope Changed Her

When you've played a character as iconic as Olivia Pope for seven seasons, she's bound to rub off on you. Kerry Washington said she's been changed by Scandal's Gladiator in white.

"I think playing Olivia has really taught me a lot about resilience and about strength, about courage. I think her fearlessness has really helped me to face a lot of adventures in life that I'm not sure I would have otherwise," Washington told E! News.

Series creator Shonda Rhimes has been changed too, but by working with Washington.

"It's funny. We were just talking about something and I just leaned over and I said to her, ‘You have no idea how much I've learned from you.' She looked at me like I was crazy," Rhimes told us.