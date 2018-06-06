Split Rumors, Fears and a Freak Accident: How Carrie Underwood Emerged From Her Toughest Year Yet

Neither were the months that followed. In the wake of the fall she labeled "a random freak accident," the three-time CMT Artist of the Year, 35, endured surgery to implant a plate into her wrist, some 40-50 stitches and a frustrating recovery that left her unable to use her right hand. And then there were the rumors. As Underwood privately feared her famous face would never look the same, she had to confront reports that her seven-year marriage to NHL star Mike Fisher was on thin ice.

But as the seven-time Grammy winner re-embraces the spotlight—weeks after her performance of "Cry Pretty" at the Apr. 15 ACM Awards was met with a standing ovation, she'll take the stage at tonight's CMT Awards, where she's up for four trophies—it's clear her good looks, career and relationship are in tact. Plus the mom of 3-year-old Isaiah has gained a healthy new perspective. In an. Apr. 10 letter to fans, Underwood said that getting more time with Fisher, 37, and their son was "one of the silver linings in this healing process." Continued the star, "Sometimes I think things happen in order to make us slow down."