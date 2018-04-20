Scandal's Series Finale Originally Had a Very Different Ending for Cyrus

Cyrus Beene, you almost got what you deserved.

If, like us, you watched the Scandal series finale last night and thought ol' Cy (Jeff Perry) got off just a tad too easy for his many, many crimes, including the dastardly murder of poor David Rosen (Josh Malina) in a last-ditch effort to oust Mellie (Bellamy Young) from the Oval so he could snatch the presidency for himself, we have some slightly good news to report.

While the villainous Veep only wound up out of job and seriously mentally unstable (more than usual, that is), when the cast and creators gathered for a live table read of the uncut series finale script on Thursday, April 19, it was revealed that the intention was to make Cyrus pay with his life.