Paula Patton Looks So in Love With Zach Quittman During Their Red Carpet Debut

Paula Patton and Zach Quittman were all smiles on Thursday when they walked their first red carpet together at the Los Angeles premiere of Traffik.

The 42-year-old actress looked smitten as she lovingly held onto her boyfriend's arm during their debut. They also proudly held hands while posing for a few photos—further solidifying their relationship status.

The Mission: Impossible—Ghost Protocol star wore a floral jacket, hot pink skirt and silver top by Gucci. She accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings and white boots.

Before walking the red carpet, Patton stopped to greet a few fans and even signed autographs. The night was clearly a special one for the star.

"Tonight has been surreal," the actress wrote on Instagram. "So overwhelmed with love and joy and gratitude for everyone who has worked tirelessly to make this movie possible. From the cast and the crew and the press… and YOU, thank you for allowing this to become a reality."