Kim Kardashian Makes Out With Kanye West at Kourtney's Birthday Party

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 7:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kourtney's Birthday Party, Kiss

Snapchat

There was love in the air at Kourtney Kardashian's birthday party. 

In honor of the reality star's 39th birthday, Kourt's famous sisters and best friends helped her party the night away on Thursday, complete with multiple cakes, plenty of music and—as could be expected—an array of snaps. 

Thanks to Snapchat, fans could follow along with the festivities as Kim Kardashian chronicled the night on her account. There was Kris Jenner, who presented her firstborn with a heartfelt speech as she addressed the crowd with a cigarette in one hand and a glass in the other.

"You taught me how to be a mom. You taught me how to love. You taught me what being a mom was all about and you were the first," the matriarch told her daughter. "I love you more than life itself. You don't even understand how much I love and adore you."

Kendall JennerStephanie ShepherdLarsa Pippen and sisters Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq were all in attendance and in the mood to celebrate. 

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian's Best Looks

At one point, Kim gave fans a glimpse of husband Kanye Westas she sat down on his lap and planted a few kisses on her rapper beau after asking him what he wanted to do next. The sweetness continued with three cakes for Kourtney, including a white one decorated with flowers, a unicorn cake with a rainbow interior and a floral bunt cake. 

No party would be complete without a few smooth moves. The bevy of ladies were feeling the beat as "Despacito" blasted in the background. Kris most notably got her groove on while sandwiched between Malika and Khadijah. 

"Get it girls!" Kim shouted to her mom and friends. 

it's safe to say there was fun had by all! Happy Birthday, Kourtney!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Kris Jenner , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Kylie Jenner Names New Lip Kit After Herself

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Fiji

Meghan Markle's Visit to Market in Fiji Cut Short Due to "Security Risk"

Peter Dinklage, GOT, Game of Thrones

Everything the Game of Thrones Cast Has Said About Their Final Scenes

Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker Reveals Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss

Mariah Carey Joins "The Voice" as a Key Advisor

The Conners

The Conners Sets a Big Change for Darlene and David

Chris Sullivan Plays a Game of 'This Is Us or Not Us'

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.