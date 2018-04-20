Tina Fey Surprising Her Fans After Hearing Their Sweet Tributes Will Bring a Tear to Your Eye

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 5:06 AM
Tina Fey has been a source of inspiration for many fans.
From starring on Saturday Night Live and writing Mean Girls to creating 30 Rock and penning her best-selling books, the comedic legend has proven that hard work and believing in one's self can make dreams come true.
A few fans showed their appreciation for Fey on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show. While visiting her new Broadway musical Mean Girls, these supporters sent Fey messages in which they expressed how much she's meant to them. So, they were totally surprised when Fey came out and met them in person.
"Tina Fey, you are extremely special to me, and you are such a strong, empowering woman who really shows me and all the other young women and men that you can truly achieve and do anything that you want to do," one admirer stated before getting an embrace from the SNL alumna.
Another fan said this was "the coolest thing that's ever happened to me," once she met the comedy legend.
YouTube
Fey was floored by their kind words—literally. After one superfan told Fey how she inspired her, the comedienne came out to embrace the fan but did a face-plant.
Other fans were overcome with emotion when they met Fey.
"You don't understand how much this means to me, because I wrote my college application essay about you," one tearful fan said. "I cannot tell you how much it meant for this quirky, weird girl in high school to look up to you and—oh my goodness—this is amazing."
However, all of the fans seemed much more excited to see Fey than The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. Still, Fey's fellow SNL alum couldn't resist sharing a sweet message of his own.
"A lot of people in this world have dreams or goals or ideas, but not everybody goes out and fights to make them happen. But you're someone who did," Fallon said on his show, choking up. "You didn't get served this. You didn't get given this as a gift. I know firsthand you worked so hard and found a voice and found your way, and you made your own dreams come true. And most importantly, even now, you're making other people feel like they can do the same thing and change the world."
He then added, "I have daughters and my hope for them is that they'll grow up to be leaders like you and that they'll be as fearless and confident in their strengths as you are. I love you."
Watch the video to see all of the sweet tributes and surprised reactions.
